College’s rusted sheets pose threat to students, public
CHENNAI: A college should educate others. But the government-aided women’s college at Anna Salai in Guindy needs to be educated by others as they seem to be unaware of the rusted sheets on the campus that are posing danger to the public and students.
Thin rusted iron sheets, that were used for construction purposes are dumped at the compound wall of the college. Commuters, who use the pedestrian platform along the college, complain that most of the iron sheets were bent due to wind and would fall anytime on the road or platform.
“There were several iron sheets slanted inside the compound wall of the college without adopting any safety measures. Most of the iron sheets were rusted due to recent rains. In addition, some of the iron sheets were bent since it was damaged by the compound spears”, said P Selvi (name changed), who uses the platform regularly and crosses to the other side to reach her office.
Alleging that one iron sheet was about to fall on her last week, the commuter said she had complained with the traffic police, who were deployed to regulate the pedestrian crossing. “Following my request, the damaged iron sheet was removed,” she claimed.
A student in the college said that the iron sheets should be taken out and should be kept in a safer place.
The college administration staff refused to answer on the matter. A senior Corporation official said, “we can warn them to shift the iron sheets from that place. If there would be any consequences, they need to face action”.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android