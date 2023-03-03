Law and order situation in state under control: DGP
TIRUCHY: The law and order situation in the state is under control and there are no communal clashes, bootlegging, and firing incidents in the state, said DGP C Sylendra Babu on Friday.
Inaugurating the annual sports meet for the police personnel in Tiruchy, the DGP praised the department and said it is functioning well in the state due to the dedicated services of 1.34 lakh police personnel.
Stating that as many as 44 sub-inspectors, who were recruited, have been undergoing training since March 1, the DGP said the next batch of 500 sub-inspectors would be selected soon.
Meanwhile, the DGP pointed out the participation of police personnel in the Olympics and listed that two Tamil Nadu police personnel were part of the Indian Hockey team that secured gold in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics. Similarly, the police personnel took part in the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The Tamil Nadu police secured 14 medals including five gold,and stood second rank in the inter-state police sports meet.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android