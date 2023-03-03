DMDK will emerge like phoenix: Vijayakanth after by-poll debacle

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)'s chief Vijayakanth said his party will make a resurgence like a 'phoenix bird' following Erode East by-poll defeat.

The actor-turned-politician claimed by-poll elections are a 'wasteful exercise' and a mere 'eyewash' as cash and gift for votes have yielded the result and not a legitimate one. Echoing former CM MGR's stance on bypolls, Vijayakanth said if a sitting legislator dies announce another member from the same party as the MLA rather than conducting elections.

He opined that DMDK had canvassed without bribing the voters so every vote the party secured is thousand times powerful.

He cheered up the party cadres and wished them for their hardwork, and urged them not to lose heart.