844 bus shelters to get facelift through PPP mode
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) decided to renovate 844 bus shelters in the city for four years under public-private partnership mode. Through the renovation, the civic body aims to modernise the shelters with a uniform look and provide all facilities to the public.
As per the resolution passed during the council meeting on Thursday at Ripon Building, the concept is to provide an elegant bus shelter with lighting facilities and other amenities to the public suitable for all weather conditions. The period has been shortened to 4 years, and packaging has been done corridor-wise.
According to GCC, the concessionaire should invest in dismantling existing structures and building, operating and maintaining new bus shelters in specified locations. In addition, they should also manage electricity connection for advertising. They can take back the returns on investment for less than four years.
The size of the shelters will be approximately 11.4 sq metres and the existing BOT (built, operated and transferred) is 17.00 sq metres. The concessionaire can advertise in 70 per cent of the given area on the top panel of the shelter and the rest will be utilized for GCC purposes
