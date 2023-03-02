Youth jailed for 22 years for ‘aAbusing’ 9-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur court on Thursday awarded 22 years of imprisonment to a youth for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. In 2021, H Hellion Raj (23), a resident from Kokkudi village near Keezhapazhuvur in Ariyalur threatened a 9-year-old girl from the locality and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint by the girl’s parents, the Ariyalur All Women Police registered a case against Helilon Raj under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and arrested him.

The case was in progress with the Ariyalur Mahila court. On Thursday, the judge Anandan who heard the case awarded 22 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh to Hellion Raj. The judge also recommended the state government to disburse a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim. Subsequently, Hellion Raj was lodged in the Tiruchy Central Prison.