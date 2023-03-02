Victory for Dravidian model: Stalin on Erode East results

Stalin said, "People have given a big support for the Dravidian model and taught EPS yet another big lesson. This bypoll will act as an anchor for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I thank all of them who voted for us. Will continue to strive for victory."

After the conclusion of the seventh round of counting, the Congress leader and DMK front candidate, EVKS Elangovan had established a lead of 33,612 votes. While Elangovan secured 53,548 votes, his nearest rival, AIADMK candidate, K.S. Thenarasu could get only 19,936 votes.

The counting of votes has been stopped for the lunch break and will resume soon.