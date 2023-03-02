Vellore Range DIG Muthusamy handing over cooling glasses to a traffic cop
TamilNadu

Traffic cops in Vellore given sun glasses by DIG

VELLORE: All traffic police in Vellore town were provided cooling glasses by top police brass in the town over two days on Thursday.

While Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy started the scheme by distributing coolers at the Chittoor bus stop near Katpadi on Wednesday, the exercise was continued by Vellore DSP Thirunavukarasu at the Vellore old bus stand on Thursday.

A total of 57 traffic constables were provided the glasses while Thiurnavukarasu also distributed traffic awareness posters to pedestrians and passengers in waiting buses at the old bus stand.

