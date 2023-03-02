TN reports 18 fresh Covid cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, including two imported cases from UAE on Thursday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State reached 35,94,921. Of the new cases, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, and Tiruppur reported two cases each and Karur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Thiruvarur reported one case each.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state stood at 0.4 per cent, after 3,475 people tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stood at 108. The highest number of active cases were reported in Coimbatore with 24 active cases. 12 more people recovered Thursday and the total recoveries reached 35,56,7,64. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android