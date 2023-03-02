TN reports 18 fresh Covid cases

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state stood at 0.4 per cent, after 3,475 people tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stood at 108. The highest number of active cases were reported in Coimbatore with 24 active cases. 12 more people recovered Thursday and the total recoveries reached 35,56,7,64. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.