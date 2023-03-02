Sec 144 in Lalgudi to avert clash over organising temple festival
TIRUCHY: Section 144 prohibition has been imposed at three villages in Tiruchy to avert any untoward incidents after tension erupted among the people from two different communities over a temple festival.
It is said, the people from Keezha Anbil, Jangamaharajapuram and Mangammalpuram villages in Lalgudi taluk in Tiruchy have been celebrating the festival of Sri Aachirama Valliamman temple in the locality during the Tamil month of ‘Maasi’ and on February 20, the ‘kappu kattu’ programme was scheduled.
In this backdrop, a section of people, demanding to make ‘veethi ula’ of the deity into their street but the people from the other villages opposed it.
Subsequently, a peace talk was organised by the Lalgudi RDO Vaithiyanathan who later ordered the district police to submit a detailed report.
Meanwhile, one group of people approached the court but the court, citing the clash in 2021, denied permission.
Based on the court direction, the SP Sujit Kumar submitted a report to the RDO.
In such a backdrop, on Tuesday, a group of youth reportedly mobilised a hunger strike demanding to conduct the ‘kappu kattu’ programme. They also announced a protest against the officials and the people of the opposite group and this triggered tension among the villages.
On learning this, the Joint Commissioner of the temple recommended imposing the 144 section to the villages to avert clashes among the villagers.
Based on the recommendation the RDO Vaithiyanathan ordered to impose 144 restrictions in Keezha Anbil, Mangammalpuram and Jangamarajapuram villages from February 28 to March 8.
Subsequently, a police force has been deployed in the villages.
