SC to hear appeal on RSS rallies tomorrow
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 3 an appeal of the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court order permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a march in the state.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the march is scheduled to commence from March 5.
“I am asking for a Friday hearing,” the senior lawyer said. “We will keep it on Friday,” the bench said.
Rohatgi said the state had refused permission to hold a march on roads in 6 districts keeping in mind the presence of PFI (Popular Front of India) and the law and order.
The organisation was allowed to hold its function in closed spaces like stadiums in six districts, but not a march on streets, he said, adding the single judge bench of the High Court had agreed with the state’s decision.
However, a division bench of the High Court, on February 10, permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for a healthy democracy, the senior lawyer said.
As the march is proposed to begin from March 5, the matter needed consideration before that, he said.
Earlier, the state government had moved the top court against the permission granted to RSS to take out its route march on rescheduled dates. The state, in its plea before the top court, said the route march would pose a law and order problem and sought a stay on the high court order.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android