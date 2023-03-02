Periyakulam ryots sensitised to pest control measures
MADURAI: Mango farmers have been sensitised on pest control measures in parts of Periyakulam block of Theni district on Wednesday.
The timely intervention of officials from the Department of Horticulture and Horticultural College and Research Institute (HCRI), Periyakulam prompted the farmers to spray recommended insecticide. The farmers were exposed to management of mango hopper and thrips during the schedule.
Moreover, sources said adult hoppers survive through-out the year by hiding on the tree bark; however the population increases during the months of February to March (mango flowering and fruiting season).
According to Theni Deputy Director of Horticulture (in-charge), A Arumugam, mango hopper is an important pest of mango, causing severe yield losses. Mangoes are susceptible to insect infestations during cold weather.
Among five recommendations, ‘Imidacloprid’ showed the highest efficacy in percentage reduction of hopper population and the farmers were insisted on using it.
“The infestation would result in weakening of the plants, reducing the percentage of fruit set, which results in premature dropping of fruits, leading to yield loss. Hence, it should be managed properly and carefully to avoid economic loss of crop,” Arumugam said after inspecting five fields.
“The average mango cultivation in the district is 9,580 hectares. Among various blocks, Periyakulam constitutes a major area covering 4,200 ha. Next to Periyakulam, is Bodinayakkanur, where the cultivation thrives on 2,800 ha. Mango cultivation is also on in parts of Cumbum and Andipatti,” the Deputy Director said.
Professor, Horticultural Entomology, C Muthaiah, HCRI, Periyakulam, Kalpana, Pathologist and Pandiarajan, Periyakulam Assistant Director of Horticulture were present during the programme.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android