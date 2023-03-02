Money power won in Erode, says GK Vasan
TIRUCHY: Money power won in the Erode East bypolls and the people are aware of it, said TMC president GK Vasan on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Vasan charged that the by-election was not held democratically and money and muscle played a major role in the election. “The election had shown clearly that money can do anything and it was unfortunate,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Vasan said, the fishermen from Tamil Nadu are undergoing untold sufferings executed by the Sri Lankan Navy and it is time, the Union government intervenes into it and solve the issue through diplomatic talks.
Stating that the hike in domestic gas cylinder prices has created a burden to the people, Vasan urged that the Union government to withdraw the price hike. At the same time, Vasan charged that the DMK government, which promised a subsidy for gas cylinder is yet to announce it. “DMK should fulfill the promises given during the election campaign,” added Vasan.
