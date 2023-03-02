TamilNadu

Main accused in Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist case held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The main accused in the Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist case, Nizamuddin, was arrested by the special police team in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Sources also added that the police are still investigating him.

Around Rs 72.50 lakh in cash was stolen by “out-of-state actors” from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai district on February 12. While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai, the other two ATMs were in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns, sources revealed. The gang used gas-welding machines to cut open the ATM machines.

Earlier, 5 people have been arrested so far in the case.

T’malai ATMs heist: 6 cops, including asst inspector, transferred

