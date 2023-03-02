Disconnect power connections to 118 illegal brick kilns: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited) Tangedco chairman to disconnect within a day the power supply to 118 illegal brick kilns in the Coimbatore district; otherwise, he would be in a position to face contempt proceedings.

The special bench constituted for hearing forest and wildlife-related cases, comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observations after hearing the submissions of Tangedco that it has snapped electricity connections for 32 out 44 brick kilns and notices have been sent to others.

Aggrieved with the submissions of Tangedco, the judges pointed out that the affidavit of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board states that 118 illegal brick kilns are functioning with EB connections.

"Authorities are not concerned about these illegalities. Why was the power connection severed only for 44 places?" the judges questioned.

The High Court further asked Tangedco while the court has passed orders to disconnect EB services, what is the point in sending notices to the illegal brick kilns.

"The Tangedco should ensure that the power supply to all the 118 brick kilns should be disconnected in a day. If the direction was not followed, contempt proceedings will be initiated against Tangedco," the judges added.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions for the removal of illegal brick kilns in the Thadagam area as they are functioning on the elephant corridors.

The petitioners pointed out that the brick kilns did not get any permission from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and other competent authorities.