Crop damages: Stalin announces Rs 112.72 cr relief for farmers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered the relief of Rs 112.72 cr for farmers affected by unseasonal heavy rains.

The relief amount would be directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

In a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government:

"In 9 districts namely Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai, the revenue department and agriculture department officers jointly conducted a crop damage survey. It has been estimated that 93,874 hectares of other crops, including rice, have been damaged by 33 percent or more."

Considering the welfare of farmers affected by unseasonal heavy rains. Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has ordered to provide Rs 112 Crore 72 Lakhs from State Disaster Relief Fund and State Fund as increased relief for crops grown in 93,874 hectares to benefit 1,33,907 farmers. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has also instructed the concerned officials to take immediate steps to directly credit the relief assistance to the concerned farmers' bank accounts.