TamilNadu

You've won hearts across country: Kerala CM wishes Stalin

Vijayan took to Twitter to convey his birthday wishes and said that by standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, Stalin has won hearts across the country.
(L-R): M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan
(L-R): M K Stalin and Pinarayi VijayanTwitter/@pinarayivijayan
PTI

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK president M K Stalin on turning 70.

(L-R): M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan
#HBDStalin: Politicians, celebs pour in wishes for the Chief Minister

Vijayan took to Twitter to convey his birthday wishes and said that by standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, Stalin has won hearts across the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to dear Comrade @mkstalin. Your efforts to strengthen Kerala - Tamil Nadu bonds are deeply appreciated. Standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, you've won hearts across the country. Wishing you happiness, health and success," he tweeted.

Stalin's birthday was celebrated by his party and supporters across Tamil Nadu with fervour.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MK Stalin
CM Stalin
Floral Tributes
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister M K Stalin
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Birthday greetings
#HBDMKStalin70
Kerala - Tamil Nadu bonds
Stalin's birthday
CM wishes Stalin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in