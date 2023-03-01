TN signs MOU with Exotic India Art to showcase State's handicrafts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government signed an agreement with Exotic India Art to showcase and market state handicrafts. Accordingly, Exotic India Art, a platform for Indian arts and crafts on Wednesday announced their partnership with Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNHDC).

TNHDC helps the local artists' various products reach more audiences through Exotic India, eventually moving them towards sustainable living standards. Moreover, the brand ensures to write about the artists on the website against their art pieces, giving them their well-deserved credit for their craftsmanship, a release here said.

A team of experts handpicks the products after a detailed inspection and study and then lists them for sale, ensuring the best and premium quality products for the customers.

Exotic India also allows artists to upload their catalogs directly on the website onboarding 1,000 artisans and aims to add 2,000 more.

Kapil Goel, the founder of Exotic India Art, said, "Through this association, Exotic India can offer various handicrafts under their umbrella through its own sales channels. In addition, we will also be able to have customized artworks created by the 1000s of highly skilled artists in the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Corporations network per customer's specifications."