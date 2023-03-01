'Look towards Stalin’s leadership for viable nat’l alternative'

CHENNAI: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday acknowledged the larger role of DMK president M K Stalin in the national politics and said that they look towards his (Stalin) leadership in bringing out a viable national alternative.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, Tejashwi said, "The politics of hollow supremacy can only be stopped by the collective will of the people of India."

Lauding Stalin's focus on social justice and against caste discrimination, the RJD leader said that the parties in north India need to learn and relearn social justice. Alleging that the approach of the BJP-led Centre was anti-social justice, the Bihar deputy CM said, "We cannot have a vision of India which looks at the marginalised people with contempt and disdain. We look towards your leadership in bringing out a viable national alternative. Parties that sit in the Parliament must learn from you (Stalin) on educating the voters and masses."

Slamming PM Modi-led BJP regime for hijacking all Constitutional institutions and not following the Constitution, Tejashwi said, "Our democracy is in danger. Lalluji has always said that this is an undeclared emergency in the country. We need to fight back. We know what they have been trying to do in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Bihar showed them the way. Made them (BJP) the loser. That is the concept."

Reiterating that he has been appealing to all opposition parties to come together, he said, "We can defeat them. This is not a big task. Come on one platform and fight NDA together."

Akhilesh circumvents opposition unity

Former UP chief minister cum Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who cautiously avoided wading into the turf of opposition unity, strongly pitched by the other speakers, restricted his speech to lauding Stalin's efforts to stitch up a national level social justice federation and the various innovative ideas of the Stalin-led DMK regime.