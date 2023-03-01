Front without Cong pointless; post-poll tie-ups impractical: CM
CHENNAI: Categorically rejecting talks of a “third front” without the Congress, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday termed it as “pointless” and advised opposition parties to set aside regional differences and unite to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Delivering the acceptance speech at his 70th birthday celebration, which panned out to be a platform for issuing the rallying call to non-BJP parties’ union for 2024, Stalin said, “We will be at loss if we determine national politics based on regional political differences. I am saying this to the Congress party, too.”
Unequivocal in rejecting the idea of a third front being pitched by Congress-averse opposition parties like KCR-led BRS, Stalin said, “Political parties should rise above their differences and stand together as a united force to defeat BJP in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Talks of the third front are pointless. I humbly request all political parties opposed to the BJP to understand this simple electoral arithmetic and stand united.”
Calling the general election as an opportunity to win the ideological battle against the BJP, which is waging a war against the states governed by opposition parties, Stalin said, “We must also reject the argument by a few to form an alliance of parties without the Congress. It will not see the light of the day. A post-poll alliance is also not feasible.” ↔ More on P5
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android