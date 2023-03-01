ELCOT MD appointed as nodal officer for Telecom grievances

CHENNAI: The State Information Technology and Digital Services department has issued an order to appoint the managing director (MD) of Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) as Grievance Redressal Officer to address the issues related to telecom and Right of Way (RoW) portal issues.

According to the order, the Grievance Redressal Officer will address issues relating to Right of Way for telecom infrastructure such as underground (cables) and overground (towers) in the state. He will also address grievances, issues, queries, modification, integration, increasing server space, speed of single window RoW portal, integrating popular payment gateways, integrating with GatiShakti Sanchar Portal of DoT (Department of Telecommunications) through application programming interface (API), enabling 5G applications forms and others.

The officer will also look into petitions, requests and grievances received from telecom service providers, general public on erection or removal of cell phone towers and telecom infrastructure apart from matters relating to usage of Call Before-U-Dig (CBuD) mobile application.

Also, the managing director of ELCOT will take hold of all the records hitherto dealt by the Information Technology and Digital Services department.

It may be noted that the government has already appointed district Collectors and Chennai Corporation Commissioner as nodal officers for issuing Right of Way permissions.