DMK has not provided Rs 100 subsidy for LPG cylinder: Vijayakant

CHENNAI: DMDK president Vijayakant on Wednesday said that the ruling party DMK has not yet fulfilled its promise of subsidy of Rs 100 on the LPG cylinder.

A statement released by the DMDK president read, "The prices of household and commercial LPG cylinder are cha nged on the first day of every month. However, due to the Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, there was no change in the domestic LPG cylinder prices for the last 3 months. Now, after the elections in those states, the domestic LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 50."

"The increase in prices has caused a stir among household women. Is it fair to increase the cylinder price again and again and put the burden on the public when the cylinder price has already gone up manifold? Already, due to the increase in petrol and diesel price, the price of essential commodities has increased many times and the people of Tamil Nadu are suffering from poverty and are struggling to meet their daily expenses."

"Now, the increase in the price of the LPG cylinder has become a burden. The Central government should withdraw this price hike immediately. The ruling DMK has not yet fulfilled its promise of subsidy of Rs 100 on the LPG cylinder. In this way, the Central and State governments continue to cheat people of India. Domestic cooking gas cylinder price of Indian Oil Company has been hiked by Rs 50 from today. This has distressed the public. Various political parties are condemning the hike in cylinder prices. I express my condemnation to the Central and State governments, who act without thinking about the poor and middle-class people," he added.

Earlier, the price of domestic LPG cylinder in Chennai increased by Rs 50 touching Rs 1,118.50. And similarly, the price of the cooking gas cylinder of Hindustan Petroleum Company has also increased by Rs 50.