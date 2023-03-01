Covid count spikes to 16 in State including 1 passenger from Malaysia

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 16 new Covid cases on Wednesday, including 1 passenger from Malaysia. The total number of cases reached 35,94,903. The city had 3 cases, followed by 2 cases respectively in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Ranipet, and a case each in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, The Nilgiris, and Tiruvallur.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.3% with the highest of 0.9% reported in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Erode each. Chennai’s TPR was 0.4%. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,752. With no COVID-fatality reported in the last 24 hours, death toll remained at 38,049.
