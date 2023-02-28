Youth sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing 13-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a youth who sexually abused a girl. According to the prosecution, in 2022, N Lakshmanan (22), a resident from Unjini village kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and sexually abused her. Based on the complaint by the girl’s parents, Jayankondam All Women Police registered a case against Lakshmanan under various IPC sections, including Pocso Act and arrested him.

The case was in progress with the Ariyalur Mahila court. On Tuesday, judge Anandan who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh to Lakshmanan. The judge also recommended the state government to release a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim. Subsequently, Lakshmanan was lodged in the Central Prison Tiruchy.