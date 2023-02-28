14 new Covid cases in State including 3 in city

CHENNAI: Covid count dipped in the State with 14 new cases, including a passenger from the UAE, reported on Tuesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,887.

Coimbatore had 4 cases, followed by 3 cases in the city. Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, and Virudhunagar had a case each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in State was 0.5% with the highest of 0.9% reported in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur, The Nilgiris, Tirupur and Villupuram respectively. Chennai TPR was 0.3%. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,742. With no Covid-fatality in the last 24 hrs, death toll stood at 38,049.