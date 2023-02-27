17 new Covid cases in State including 1 in city

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 17 new covid cases on Monday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,873. Coimbatore and Tirupur had 3 cases respectively.

Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris had 2 cases each. A case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Erode, Madurai, Tiruvallur and Villupuram. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.4% after 3,600 persons were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 91, with the highest of 21 in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,56,733. With no more COVID-related fatality in the past 24 hours, death toll stood at 38,049.