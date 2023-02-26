DMK gearing up for Stalin’s birthday bash, gold ring for new-borns

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is making preparations to celebrate the 70th birthday of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 1 in a grand style and a slew of events has been lined up which include gift of gold rings to new-borns, welfare programmes, public meetings and sporting events A public meeting, in which senior political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge are set to take part, would be held here and the party’s South district unit is organising it.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav would participate.

Stalin would be felicitated by the leaders and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu are among the party leaders who would be present to honour the party chief at the YMCA ground here. Thousands of party workers are set to take part in the rally here.

DMK tweeted, “We take great pleasure in inviting all our distinguished guests and leaders who will be joining us for the #HBDMKStalin70 celebrations of our beloved leader, #DravidaNayagan Hon’ble Chief Minister @mkstalin.” Stalin, born on March 1, 1953 would be turning 70 and ‘Dravida Nayagan,’ (Dravidian hero) is among the choice terms used by party workers and admirers to praise the DMK president.