All-time high solar power generation, consumption in TN
CHENNAI: The solar power generation in the state touched an all-time high of 4,829 MW on Saturday noon amid an increase in power demand due to the steady rise in temperature.
According to the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) data, the solar generation on February 25 noon touched 4,829 MW, bettering its previous high of 4,783 MW on February 13.
Solar energy consumption also reached a new peak of 36 million units on February 25. The previous maximum consumption was 35.4 million units on February 13.
As the summer season set to begin, the temperature has been on a steady rise leading to an increase in energy consumption.
A senior Tangedco official said the peak power demand in the state touched 16,700 MW.
“On average, the morning and evening peak power demand stands at around 16,300 MW. We expect the power demand will go up by over 17,000 MW in March. In April, we are expecting peak demand touching 18,500 MW,” the official said.
On Saturday, the state’s evening peak demand stood at 16,202 MW as against 15,443 MW on the same day last year. According to data, an all-time high demand of 17563 MW was recorded on April 29, 2022, with maximum energy consumption at 388.078 MU.
The official said that solar generation would go up in the coming days with the solar installed capacity of 6,240 MW including the rooftop. He said the installed capacity will also increase steadily.
“Solar generation comes in handy between 7 am and 6 pm. We have short-term power purchases to meet peak power demand. We also procure power from the power exchanges whenever needed,” the official said.
