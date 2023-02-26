4 killed, 30 injured as lorry topples over in Tirupur
COIMBATORE: Four persons were killed and 30 others injured as a goods carrier vehicle toppled after ramming into a lorry in Kangeyam near Tirupur on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Kittusamy (47), Saroja (50), Tamilarasi, (17) and Poongodi (48), all relatives and hailing from different neighbourhoods in Kangeyam.
Police said around 34 persons were returning from Kodumudi in the goods carrier driven by Arun Kumar (30), when the mishap happened around 9.45 am.
Near Valipanakadu on Kangeyam-Muthur Road, the ill-fated goods carrier vehicle brushed on the side of a wooden logs laden lorry bound to Chennai from Kerala and fell upside down.
In the impact, those in the goods carrier were crushed beneath and four persons died on the spot and 30 others suffered injuries. They were taken to different hospitals in Tirupur and Coimbatore district.
Traffic was disrupted on the stretch for a while due to the mishap. Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan visited the injured persons and promised to extend all possible help. The Vellakoil police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android