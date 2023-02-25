Truck with drunk driver runs amok, mows down 4

COIMBATORE: Four persons, including an 18-month-old, were run over by a lorry in Salem on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Balakrishnan, 26, his 18-month-old daughter Nivashini, relative Santhosh, 15 and Shanthi, 40, all hailing from different areas in the district. Five other injured were rushed to Jalakandapuram GH. Inquiries revealed Katturaja, 31 from Ariyalur, who was behind the wheels of the lorry, was drunk. The lorry, which ran berserk, also knocked down three two-wheelers. Police have taken the driver into custody.