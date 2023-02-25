TamilNadu

Erode East by-poll: Packing of election paraphernelia under way

The apparatus consists of 81 items that would be used during election.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ahead of Erode East by-poll coming Monday, the materials that would be needed during the election are being packed with full security.

The election apparatus would be off-loaded in the 238 polling booths along with EVMs, VVPATs and Control Units (CUs) on Sunday.

These materials, summing up to 81, consists of pencils, erasers, pens, adhesives, staplers, stapler pins, compact and large trays, corrugated boxes to cover EVMs, trash cans, ropes and threads, and sealing apparatus. The items would be packed in a gunny bags and in large drums.

Erode East by-poll
Erode East bypoll
Erode East Assembly bypoll
Erode East by-poll result
erode east by election
election paraphernelia
packing election materials

