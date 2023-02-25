A month after Pongal, gift distribution still unfinished
VELLORE: More than a month after Pongal, distribution of the government sponsored saris and dhotis to ration card holders in the state’s public distribution system is yet to be completed, sources revealed.
A visit to some fair price shops in the Gandhinagar area revealed that only 40 per cent of the distribution was met. When asked if the public, who were yet to receive the gifts, were asking for it, a shopkeeper who preferred anonymity said, “they ask daily and accept my explanation that it would soon be distributed.”
The Vellore Taluk supply officer (TSO) had recently sent a whatsapp message asking salesman to stop distribution of saris and dhotis which were yet to be claimed. The message in Tamil said they can continue distribution when the next lot of saris and dhotis are arrived.
