Visually impaired spared from TET Paper-1 Tamil

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has passed an order to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Corporation (TNPSC) to give exemption to the visually impaired candidates from writing the Tamil Eligibility Test (TET) / Paper – I which is to be held on Saturday.
Justice MS Ramesh passed the interim direction on hearing a batch of petitions filed by visually impaired candidates. The petitioners sought direction to quash the impugned notification of the TNPSC urging the Visually Impaired candidates to write the TET and seek the disability certificate in a definite form for the exam.
The petitioners submitted that a GO dated May 23, 2022, issued by the Human Resources Management Department, unambiguously exempts physically challenged persons from taking the TET.
They further pointed out that the Tamil Nadu PSC on March 22, 2022, had revised its instruction for submitting the disability certificates that enabled the physically challenged section to submit the disabled certificate in any format.
Concurring with these submissions, the judge directed the TNPSC to exempt all the petitioners from writing the TET in the Combined Civil Services Examination – II on Saturday.
The judge also made it clear that when the revised instruction of TNPSC says that the disabled certificate can be submitted in any format, the commission cannot take a different stance on this issue.
