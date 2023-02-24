Unauthorised sheds sealed in Erode, EC submits in HC
CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Friday informed the Madras High Court it had sealed several unauthorised sheds which were established in the bypoll bound Erode East constituency and it further noted that particular political parties also have removed some of those sheds.
The EC made these submissions before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The bench was hearing three petitions filed by NTK, and independent candidates Kannan and Ravi respectively. The petitioners leveled various allegations and prayed for a direction to stall the by-election.
According to advocate Xavier Felix for the NTK, the DMK men had recently attacked NTK workers and the police did not prevent them. The NTK further submitted that the ruling party had made sheds to make the voters sit under for providing cash and other items.
However, the EC submitted that “EC identified that 163 sheds were made by political parties. It is noted that EC granted permission for establishing only 107 sheds for the election works. While 42 unauthorised sheds were removed by the parties and the rest were sealed by the EC,” the commission informed. Recording it, the bench disposed of the matter.
