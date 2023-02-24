Hall tickets for individuals writing 11, 12 boards to be out on Feb 28

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Friday announced that the hall tickets for the individual candidates writing the Class 11th and 12th board examination will be released on February 28.
The DGE also informed that the candidates can download the hall ticket from the website http://dge1.tn.gov.in.
Further details of the same can be found on the website.
