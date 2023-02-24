CPI to protest against Guv’s remarks across TN on February 28
CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan asked Governor RN Ravi to stop making insulting remarks against Karl Marx; otherwise, he would not be able to step out of the Raj Bhavan.
Addressing a protest held by his party outside Raj Bhavan against Governor’s remark on Marx, he said that he had been continuously making controversial remarks one after another.
“He had been speaking against the Constitutional provisions and secular principles while supporting Santana Dharma and Caste,” he said.
After the spree of controversial utterings, he said that Governor stated at a function that Marx’s theory has led to perpetual conflicts between haves and have-nots. “I don’t think he has made such a remark against Marx ignorantly. It is the RSS’s view. For the RSS, the Communists are their prime enemy after Muslims and Christians,” he said.
He noted that the ruling DMK and CPM have condemned the Governor for marking such a remark. “We will be holding a demonstration across the state on February 28 against the Governor,” he said.
Earlier, Mutharasan called on Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him for the felicitation of the birth centenary celebration of veteran communist leader P Manickam.
