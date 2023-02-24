CB-CID blocks the website of Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram

CHENNAI: Following the closure of Anbu Jothi Ashram ridden with grave physical and sexual assault allegations, the website of the ashram has been blocked by CB-CID.

It is reported that the ashram's owner Jubin Baby sought donations through this website.

On Monday, the Madras High Court directed TN police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case.

The ashram came under the scanner when a 70-year-old Zafirullah, who was admitted in the ashram, was reported missing when his nephew Salim Khan came to meet him from the US.

Halideen, Salim's friend who admitted Zafirullah in the ashram, moved the court as there was little progress to the missing complaint lodged with the police.

Probe into the septuagenarian's missing case led to several other missing complaints and also sexual and physical assaults on the inmates.

So far nine, including Jubin Baby and his wife Maria, have been arrested.

The CB-CID has concluded inquiry of Thangavelu, the Villupuram District Disabled Welfare Officer based on his complaint of mental and physical torture, and would begin probing the arrested soon.