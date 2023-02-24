Captured makhna elephant released in Valparai forest area
COIMBATORE: A makhna elephant, which was captured in Coimbatore, was released in Manambolly forest range in Valparai on Friday evening.
The crop-raiding elephant was actually planned to be let off in the Pillur forest area near Karamadai. However, a large number of villagers staged a protest against releasing the elephant in the forest adjoining their villages.
They blocked the truck laden with elephant near Velliangadu past midnight and refused to relent despite talks by police and Forest Department officials. The farmers feared that the elephant may raid their crops.
Then the elephant was taken to Manambolly in Valparai and released at around 8 pm. The makhna was injected with a revival dose to come out from the effect of sedation. A team has been constituted to monitor the elephant’s movements.
The elephant was actually captured in Palacode in Dharmapuri and released into the forest area in Varagaliyar near Top Slip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 6. It trekked more than 100 km to reach Coimbatore and began to exhibit signs of aggression.
