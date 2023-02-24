Chengalpattu: Cable operators protest hike in monthly charges
CHENGALPATTU: Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Public Welfare Association on Friday staged a protest at Old Bus Stand area condemning the central government’s recent TV series regulation order.
The protest was led by Chengalpattu district secretary Murugan and Singaperumalkovil Panchayat council vice president and Cable TV Operator Association vice president KP Rajan. Treasurer Anandhan, district president Saraswati Stephen participated.
The agitators pointed out that there are more than 30,000 cable TV operators operating across Tamil Nadu and it is unfair for the central government to raise the cable TV charges, which is a main means of entertainment for the people.
From March 1, the monthly cable TV charges are likely to increase from around Rs 300 to Rs 500. Therefore, Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Public Welfare Association protested against the price hike and demanded the central government to curb it.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android