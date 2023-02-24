3 youth held for conning Haryana-based firm

However, Seetharaman transferred the company’s money to the accounts of his friends Satish Kumar (26), Saravanan (26) and Vasantha Kumar (26) all of various areas in Gudiyattam town. Seetharaman also created bogus bills as if he had repaid the Rs 1.10 crore. Seetharaman then moved the money from his friends accounts to his wife Vijetha’s account and used the money to buy a car, van land and construct a house. He also indulged in a lavish lifestyle.