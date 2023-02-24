13 new Covid cases in TN, including 1 from Bahrain

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,826. Three cases were reported in Coimbatore, two cases in Krishnagiri and Salem respectively, and a case each was reported in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Theni and Tiruvarur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.3% after 4,048 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Coimbatore reported the highest TPR of 0.9%. Active cases in the State stood at 68 with the highest of 10 in the city. Total recoveries reached 35,56,709. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.