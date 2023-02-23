TN adds 12 new cases,3 in Coimbatore

The new cases include three were reported in Coimbatore, two in Chennai, and one case each in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai and Tirunelveli. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 per cent after 4,106 people were tested in the last 24 hours. There are 63 active cases in the State, including 11 cases in Chennai. Six more people recovered from the infection, and the total recoveries reached 35,56,701. There were no deaths due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains at 38,049.