'SC verdict confirmed Jaya's statement AIADMK will rule for 100 yrs'

The judgment was pronounced by a bench headed by justice Dinesh Maheshwari. The Supreme Court verdict is a huge blow to O Panneerselvam (OPS). The court was dealing with a batch of pleas relating to the tussle between former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam (OPS) and EPS over AIADMK leadership and concerning changes to the party bylaws during a controversial general council meeting in July.

On January 11, the apex court bench reserved its verdict on the pleas relating to the tussle between the former Chief Ministers. OPS has moved the Supreme Court against Madras HC's decision that restored former Tamil Nadu chief minister EPS as the party's single leader.

On September 2, 2022, a division bench of Madras HC in the appeal preferred by EPS had set aside a single judge's order dated August 17 that nullified the results of the July 11 general council and ordered status quo ante as on June 23 in AIADMK affairs. In its General Council meeting held on July 11, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and OPS was expelled from the party for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.

In the meeting, EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party. Since the passing of former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary J Jayalalithaa, the party has been having a dual leadership with OPS and EPS leading it as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively.

However, recently, disputes arose between both leaders, with the EPS group pressing for unitary leadership. Erode (East) Assembly bye-election is to be conducted on February 27, the last date of nomination is on February 7 and the result is to be announced on March 2.

On February 3 the Supreme Court asked the AIADMK party General Council to pass a resolution related to a candidate who will represent the party in the upcoming bye-elections of Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu. The court has also permitted expelled three members of the party including OPS to also vote in the General Council.

The bench further said that the Council's decision regarding the candidate will be conveyed to the Election Commission by the party's Presidium Chairman. AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had sought an interim order in the AIADMK leadership case while citing the deadline for filing nominations in the upcoming Erode (East) constituency by-polls.