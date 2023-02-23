Ruling a victory of 1.5 crore AIADMK cadres, unmasked DMK’s B-team: EPS
MADURAI: Elated over the apex court verdict, Palaniswami said the ruling has unmasked “betrayers, the DMK’s B-team” that wanted to finish off his party and has brought great joy for one and a half crore cadres of the AIADMK.
Addressing cadres at the ‘Samathuva Kalyanam’, organised by RB Udhayakumar, Thirumangalam MLA at T.Kunnathur here, EPS said he had spent a sleepless night, anxious about the impending court decision.
He said on his arrival Udhayakumar took him to ‘Amma Kovil’ (MGR-Jayalalithaa temple) where he prayed. A moment later came the news on favourable verdict. “It was a result of the ‘divinity’ of party stalwarts, MGR and Jayalalithaa,” he said.
Criticising the DMK, he said the “caged voters” in Erode East are being served mutton biryani in violation of the election code. But on polliang day, they will cast their votes for ‘Two Leaves’, he said.
EPS said the verdict has made it clear that OPS will in no way be connected to AIADMK in future.
