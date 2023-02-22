TN to allot over 4L sqft to build IT infra in tier II, III cities
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government plans to allocate 6.15 lakh sq ft of space across the state to create infra through Elcot. Of this, 2 lakh sq ft has been earmarked for Chennai while the balance would be for tier II and III locations.
“Elcot will soon be making available 6.15 lakh square feet of space across Tamil Nadu with over 2 lakh sqft in Chennai and the rest spread across tier II and tier III cities. The aim is to ensure we develop other cities and towns across TN,” said T Mano Thangaraj, minister, Information Technology and Digital Services.
Speaking at an interactive session with industry associations regarding the three-day Umagine Chennai 2023, beginning March 23, organised by the CII, in association with Elcot, he said the effort is to showcase brand TN and create infra that would enable focus on deep technology and emerging technologies. There are few projects that are on the anvil.
Touted as Asia’s largest summit on technology, entrepreneurship, and skills, Umagine Chennai themed ‘Leave the Future Behind’ is to host over 10,000 delegates from India and other countries too. The three-day Umagine Chennai 2023 is start from March 23 at the Chennai Trade Centre.
On the launch of i-Tamil Nadu Technology hub (iTNT), he said the government was planning to unveil it in two or three weeks. “The iTNT Hub is an idea given by all the stakeholders of the IT sector. It is gaining momentum since so many countries are volunteering to be our technology partners,” Thangaraj said.
Noting that Israel and France have already signed an agreement with the IT department, the minister said the UK is also ready to be the technology partner. This is a good development, he added.
“We are also reaching out to the Tamil diaspora across the globe to participate in large numbers as they are major contributors when it comes to the IT industry. Last year, we achieved a 16.4% growth in software exports. TN currently holds the third position in software exports nationally,” the minister said.
The state is also revisiting the cyber security policy based on industry body recommendations and the new policy is to be announced soon, he said.
Thangaraj also said concentrating on globally competitive talent had led the ministry to organise an outreach program last year to include students beyond the engineering stream. The arts and crafts colleges across the state participated including those from vulnerable sections, he said, citing the example of Kanniyakumari, where 1,700 students were skill trained and placed. This time, the programme would cover polytechnic students also.
“With the success of Umagine Chennai, I am confident TN will be the number one state in the country and we are happy to announce TIIC is willing to partner with companies to position TN in the top place as the most attractive destination globally,” said Hansraj Verma, CMD, TIIC.
“Umagine Chennai will now be an event that will be conducted every year as we are confident and happy with the tremendous response from IT and ITES companies and the public,” said J Kumaragurubaran, secretary, IT and digital services department, TN.
“Austrade is our trade partner and Western Australia is our state partner for Umagine. A large delegation from the US is also expected,” he added.
“Scheduled to be inaugurated by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the event will focus on green mobility, future of digital, agrinext, climate change and sustainability, healthcare, life sciences and new frontiers. With over 150 exhibitors, 250 plus speakers, 130 plus sessions, we are desirous of contributing at least 10 per cent towards making TN a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and make it the most preferred technology destination with Umagine Chennai,” said S Arunraj, ED, Elcot.
J Murugavel, chairman, CII Chennai Zone gave the welcome address.
