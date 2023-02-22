Menaka Navaneethan and Seeman
Seeman remarks: Menaka booked; to give explanation

Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Erode bypoll Returning Officer K Sivakumar has issued notice to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Menaka Navaneethan seeking explanation within 24 hours on the complaint against Seeman for his alleged hate speech against Arunthathiyar community during campaign on February 13.

“A complaint has been received against Seeman of inciting caste sentiments. In this regard, a notice has been sent to NTK candidate seeking an explanation within 24 hours. The next course of action will follow based on her response,” said Sivakumar.

The development comes in the wake of Dalit outfits holding protests against Seeman seeking a ban on his party candidate.

