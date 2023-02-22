Finally, TN government- aided schools get Ennum Ezhuthum kit

CHENNAI: For the first time, since the implementation of Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) scheme, the government-aided schools of the State have begun receiving the learning kit, which was earlier provided only to government primary schools of Tamil Nadu.

DT NEXT on January 9 reported on aided schools of the State seeking Ennum Ezhuthum kit like government schools.

However, on Wednesday, government-aided schools in Nagapattinam and adjoining districts have received the kit.

For subjects like Tamil, English and Maths, the aided schools received kits with nearly 15 items such as letter chart, word card, strip with ring, picture charts, 2D and 3D shaped items, number card, dice, pedal beads and picture cards.

In the first batch, the kits were given to 21 districts through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds under the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited (TANSI).

Speaking to DT NEXT, a spokesperson with the education department said, "For issuing the kits to aided schools, orders were given three weeks back. In the first batch, through the CSR funds of TANSI, the kits are being given to 21 districts. While for the rest of the districts, arrangements are being made from Chennai."

"As TANSI is where the orders are mostly given for the education department; Ennum Ezhuthum kits will also be distributed by TANSI. All government aided schools will get the kits in due time, "confirmed the spokesperson.

To address the learning gap developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the School Education Department (SED) implemented the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme for primary school students of classes 1 to 3. The third training was recently held for primary teachers.