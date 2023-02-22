Erode OPS supporters switch loyalty to EPS
COIMBATORE: In a further setback to AIADMK’s ousted leader O Panneerselvam, a team of his supporters led by Erode urban district secretary D Muruganandam switched loyalty to Edappadi K Palaniswami faction on Wednesday.
Muruganandam was accompanied by the district’s medical wing secretary Dr Sivamurugan, trade wing secretary S Rajamanikkam, Karungalpalayam area secretary Arthanareeswaran and others. They visited AIADMK’s interim general secretary Palaniswami at his house in Salem for the merger.
Speaking to reporters, Muruganandam said, “It was a shock for us all when a person, who has no link with the party was announced as the candidate for bypoll. Therefore, we decided to quit the OPS faction and pledged our support to EPS and have once again joined the AIADMK.” Meanwhile, OPS have appointed new functionaries replacing those who quit their positions.
