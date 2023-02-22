DMK, NTK cadre clash during campaign
COIMBATORE: A clash broke out between cadres of DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), when both the parties were involved in campaigns in Veerappanchatram area in Erode.
Cadres of both the parties hurled stones, resulting in few cadres from both the parties suffering injuries in the clash. They were rushed to hospital. Tense situation prevailed and a large team of the police arrived and resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The situation was then brought under control.
Seeman, who was spearheading the campaign, dared the police to arrest him in connection with the false case foisted on him for alleged hate speech against Dalits. “The Congress-DMK has instigated some organisations to lodge a complaint against me with political motives as they fear NTK in the bypoll,” he told reporters blaming DMK and Congress.
