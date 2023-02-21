Udhayanidhi Stalin checks on Tamil student attacked in JNU clash

CHENNAI: A day after clashes between student factions in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asked after an injured Tamil student via video call.

The minister was seen travelling in a car while interacting with the student.

In the video, Udhay asked if the student has sustained a head injury and whether he was in the hospital. While most of what the student responded were unclear due to audio issues, he was clearly heard saying many students have been attacked and the attacks were perpetrated by BJP's campus wing ABVP.