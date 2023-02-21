Man sentenced to life for killing his 18-month-old niece
TIRUCHY: A court in Tiruchy on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man who killed his 18-month-old niece over a property dispute.
The couple, Murugaiya and Subashini from Musiri, had twin baby girls - Sanjana Sri and Sadana Sri. When the girls were 18 months in 2019, Subashini sent Sadana Sri under the care of her father Samidas residing at Sadayappa Nagar in Musiri.
There was a prolonged dispute between Samidas and his son Loganathan (28), Subashini’s elder brother, over a property and on January 4, 2019, after one such quarrel, Loganathan, in a fit of rage grabbed both the legs of the baby girl, who was fast asleep and hit her on the wall. The infant died of severe head injury on the spot.
On information, Musiri police rushed to the spot and arrested Loganathan. The trial in case was going on in in the First Additional Sessions Court. On Tuesday, judge P Selva Muthu Kumari after hearing the arguments, held Loganathan guilty of murder and awarded life imprisonment to him, besides slapping a fine of Rs 3,000.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android